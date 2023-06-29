Acuna went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Even when the other team pitches around him, Acuna still find a way to make an impact. The 25-year-old has remarkably either stolen a base or hit a homer, or both, in eight straight games, a stretch in which he's batting .382 (13-for-34) with four long balls and six pilfers. On the season, Acuna's now slashing .331/.408/.585 with 19 homers, 36 steals, 51 RBI and 71 runs in 80 games, and he remains on pace for not just a career-best campaign, but a historic one.