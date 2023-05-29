Acuna went 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win against the Phillies. He was also caught stealing.

The top-four batters in Atlanta's lineup combined to go 12-for-20, led by Acuna's four-hit effort. The star outfielder was just 3-for-21 (.143) over his last five appearances but Sunday's big day boosted his slash line to .333/.415/.571. After collecting a season-high four hits, Acuna is up to 27 extra-base hits, 30 RBI and 48 runs scored through 241 plate appearances.