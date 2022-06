Acuna went three-for-five with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI in a 12-10 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

Acuna has been excellent since being activated from the injured list with a long-term knee injury at the end of April. The 24-year-old star right fielder now has five home runs in June and is slashing .282/.375/.468 on the season. His elevated OBP suggests that he is seeing the ball well and should continue to sit atop the Braves quality lineup.