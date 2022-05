Manager Brian Snitker said that Acuna (groin), who isn't starting Monday against the Brewers, will likely play Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna will be out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game Monday, but he passed all the tests the team gave him while running the bases and participating in other exercises. While the team doctors will monitor how he feels following Monday's workout, he appears to be on track to avoid a trip to the injured list.