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Braves' Ronald Acuna: Logs two homers in victory

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Acuna went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in an 11-3 win over the Marlins on Thursday.

Acuna's homers weren't exactly moonshots -- one was the result of two Marlins outfielders colliding and popping the ball over the wall, and the other traveled an estimated 337 feet -- but they counted as long balls all the same. It was the second multi-homer game of the season for the star outfielder and the 16th time he's achieved the feat in his career. Acuna is slashing .244/.358/.436 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 39 runs and 15 stolen bases through 63 contests on the campaign.

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