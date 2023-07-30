Acuna went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a walk and a stolen base Saturday in an 11-5 win against Milwaukee.

Acuna stuffed the stat sheet yet again in the win, drilling his 24th homer and nabbing his 50th steal of the campaign. The impressive outfielder has homered and swiped a bag in the same contest seven times this season, and he continues to build upon his big-league lead with six thefts over his past six games. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Acuna is the first player in major-league history to have collected at least 20 homers and 50 stolen bases before the start of August.