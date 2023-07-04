Acuna went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Monday's 4-2 win against the Guardians.

When Acuna swiped second base in the third inning, it gave him 40 steals on the season and made him the first player in MLB history to record 20 homers, 40 thefts and 50 RBI before the All-Star break. The superstar outfielder also extended his hitting streak to 14 games, during which he's batting .375 with six home runs, nine RBI, 16 runs and 10 steals. Acuna's historic first half of the campaign has made him the frontrunner for NL MVP to this point.