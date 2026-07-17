Braves' Ronald Acuna: Might return for homestand

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that he hopes Acuna (hamstring) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the team's homestand July 23, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna has played three rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and was transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett earlier Friday to continue his rehab assignment. He was used in the designated hitter slot for all three contests in the FCL, and Atlanta likely needs to see Acuna play right field before reinstating the former MVP. Acuna has been shelved since early June with a left hamstring strain.