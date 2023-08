Acuna went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

The current favorite to win the NL MVP Award hasn't gone more than five games without a successful steal since early May, and he kept that streak alive Sunday by swiping his first bag since Aug. 13. Acuna has a league-leading 56 stolen bases on the year, including five in August, and he's slashing .325/.429/.545 on the month with four homers, 13 RBI and 19 runs in 19 contests.