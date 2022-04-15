Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment as early as April 18, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Acuna has been projected to return in late April, initially serving as the team's designated hitter. He seemingly remains on track with that timeline, particularly because his rehab assignment could be relatively short if he is not immediately playing in the outfield. Eddie Rosario or Adam Duvall could be at risk to lose playing time upon Acuna's return.
