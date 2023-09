Acuna is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader in Washington.

Acuna served the designated hitter in the matinee and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. The 25-year-old missed two contests last weekend with calf tightness, so it's not a major surprise Atlanta will only start him for one game of the twin bill. Kevin Pillar will start in right field for Game 2.