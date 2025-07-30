Atlanta placed Acuna on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right Achilles inflammation.

Acuna suffered the injury during Tuesday's 9-6 loss to Kansas City. He appears to have avoided a significant setback on the health front but will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to confirm that's the case, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. If Acuna does receive good news with his MRI, he could return in 2-to-3 weeks. Jarred Kelenic has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Acuna's spot on the active roster, and he could see action in right field along with Eli White.