Acuna went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win against Washington.

Acuna had a seven-game hitting streak snapped Friday, but he got right back on his feet with three knocks -- all of which went for extra bases -- Saturday. The superstar outfielder hasn't been flashing his power much lately, going deep just twice over his past 21 contests, but that hasn't stopped him from putting up big fantasy numbers. During that stretch, he's hitting .311 with 15 runs, 10 RBI, eight doubles and 10 stolen bases.