Acuna was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates after getting hit by a pitch, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Acuna took a 97-mph sinker to his left elbow during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game and looked to be in a great deal of pain before walking off the field. Atlanta will take a closer look at him and provide an update shortly, but for now Acuna should be considered day-to-day.