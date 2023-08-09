Acuna was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates after getting hit by a pitch, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Acuna took a 97-mph sinker to his left elbow during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game and looked to be in a great deal of pain before walking off the field. Atlanta will take a closer look at him and provide an update shortly, but for now Acuna should be considered day-to-day.
