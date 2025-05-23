Acuna (knee) will be activated from the injured list Friday and be in Atlanta's lineup.

Acuna was scratched from Thursday's lineup with Triple-A Gwinnett, suggesting he would be back at some point during Atlanta's weekend series against the Padres. That move has now been announced by the team, though he'll still need to be officially activated from the injured list. Acuna hit .417/.632/.833 across 19 plate appearances with Gwinnett and will be set to appear in a big-league game for the first time since May 26, 2024.