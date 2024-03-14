Acuna (knee) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff Thursday in Atlanta's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna wound up missing two weeks of game action with his right knee injury and will have the next two weeks to get ramped back up before Opening Day. The reigning National League MVP will be eased back into the fold as a designated hitter, but he should resume roaming right field soon.