Acuna (knee) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff Thursday in Atlanta's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Acuna wound up missing two weeks of game action with his right knee injury and will have the next two weeks to get ramped back up before Opening Day. The reigning National League MVP will be eased back into the fold as a designated hitter, but he should resume roaming right field soon.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Taking live BP again Monday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not expected to slow down•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Taking batting practice Thursday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Still expected for Opening Day•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: MRI shows irritation in knee•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Will have precautionary exam•