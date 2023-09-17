Acuna (calf) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It'll be the second straight game on the bench for Acuna after he exited Friday's contest with calf tightness. Atlanta has already wrapped up the NL East crown and holds a four-game advantage for the best record in the majors, so it's hardly a surprise it's being cautious with the star outfielder. Kevin Pillar will start in right field while Ozzie Albies takes over atop the order.