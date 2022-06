Acuna (foot) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Acuna fouled a ball off his foot early in Saturday's win over Los Angeles, and he plated through the injury before being lifted in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old will remain on the bench Sunday and will also have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery. Marcell Ozuna will shift to the outfield while William Contreras serves as the designated hitter in the series finale.