Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 7-6 victory over St. Louis.

Acuna gave Atlanta an early lead with a 379-foot solo shot in the first inning. The All-Star outfielder missed nearly two months to begin the campaign while rehabbing from ACL surgery, but he's shown no signs of rust, posting a 1.056 OPS with 12 homers, 22 RBI and 39 runs over 44 contests. Perhaps the only lingering effect of the surgery is Acuna's less-aggressive approach on the basepaths -- he has just four thefts after swiping 73 bases during his historic 2023 season.