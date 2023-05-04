Acuna went 1-for-5 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 14-6 win over the Marlins.

His fifth-inning blast off Braxton Garrett was one of six Atlanta homers on the night. Half of Acuna's six long balls on the year have come in the last seven games, and the NL Player of the Month for April now sports a dizzying .355/.444/.595 slash line with 14 steals, 19 RBI and 28 runs in 31 contests.