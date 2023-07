Acuna went 0-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Boston pitchers managed to contain Acuna at the plate, but a second-inning fielder's choice and seventh-inning free pass gave the superstar outfielder chances to add to his league-leading steals total. He's now up to 48 pilfers, five clear of second-place Esteury Ruiz (shoulder), and Acuna has gone 7-for-8 on the basepaths in 10 games since the All-Star break.