Dr. Neal ElAttrache confirmed Acuna's diagnosis of irritation in the meniscus of his right knee after examining the outfielder Monday night. Acuna will gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Fans and fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief, as the doctor that performed Acuna's ACL repair in 2021 has signed off on the reigning NL MVP ramping up his activities. Acuna was scratched from the lineup last Friday and the visit to ElAttrache set off alarm bells, but it seems he should be fine once the irritation dissipates. Atlanta opens the regular season in a little over three weeks -- March 28 at Philadelphia.