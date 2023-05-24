Acuna went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

The superstar outfielder saw his 12-game hitting streak end in the contest, but he still found a way to be productive. Acuna is now 20-for-22 on the basepaths in only 48 games this season, putting him on pace to shatter his prior career high of 37 steals set in 2019, and he's been on an MVP pace with his bat as well -- he's slashing .337/.427/.588 with 11 homers, 27 RBI and 46 runs while hitting exclusively out of the leadoff spot for Atlanta.