Acuna went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.

The 25-year-old has four steals in the last eight games to give him 32 on the season, leaving him five shy of tying the career high he set in 2019. Acuna remains on an MVP pace, slashing .325/.384/.545 through 18 games in June, and his 64 runs on the season leads the majors.