Acuna went 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Acuna has stolen a base in five straight games, and he had to swipe third to get it done Sunday. The outfielder has hit safely in all but three of his 21 games in June, batting .337 (31-for-92) for the month. The star outfielder leads the National League with 35 steals, and he trails only Oakland speedster Esteury Ruiz in the majors. Acuna is slashing a superb .328/.402/.561 with 16 home runs, 47 RBI, 67 runs scored, 23 doubles and a triple through 77 contests.