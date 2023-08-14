Acuna went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Atlanta's franchise record for steals is 72, set by Otis Nixon in 1991, but Acuna is taking aim at it. The 25-year-old superstar has 55 this season, including 14 in 28 games since the All-Star break, and the team has 45 games left on its schedule. Acuna's also racked up 26 homers, 71 RBI, a league-leading 107 runs and a .337/.421/.574 slash line along the way.