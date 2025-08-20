Acuna went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

It was Acuna's fifth steal of the season in his 60th game, and his first in five contests since returning from a calf strain over the weekend. Given his recent spate of lower-body injuries, including the torn ACL that ended his 2024 campaign prematurely, speed isn't expected to be a big part of his fantasy arsenal any longer, but Acuna's 28.0 feet/second sprint speed (66th percentile) this season is right in line with the average speed he posted during his incredible 2023, when he swiped 73 bags in 87 attempts. His bat remains as potent as ever -- the 27-year-old is slashing .301/.424/.551 this year between IL stints with 14 homers, 28 RBI and 52 runs.