Acuna went 2-for-4 with three steals in Saturday's 6-3 loss against the Astros.

Acuna ran at will Saturday, as he set a season high with three steals. He has swiped 11 bags in 21 games this season, as he is on pace to break his career high of 37 steals back in 2019. Plus Acuna has his average up to .375, as he has been a fantasy superstar to start 2023.