Acuna (calf) took batting practice on the field Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

O'Brien notes that Acuna was "showing absolutely no lingering sign" of the right calf strain that landed the outfielder on the 10-day injured list in late July. The bigger test for Acuna will be when he ramps up his running, but he's just over a week into a projected 2-to-3 week return timeline, and he looks to be well on his way toward being activated within that timeframe.