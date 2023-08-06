Acuna went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

Acuna singled in three of his first four trips to the plate but was left stranded on each occasion as Atlanta struggled to keep pace with the Cubs' offense. The right fielder has now recorded three hits in each of his last three games and has multiple hits in six of his last eight. He's batting .563 to open the month of August while his stolen base Saturday put him eight steals ahead of Esteury Ruiz for the major league lead.