Acuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a steal in Tuesday's win over Philadelphia.

Acuna had been stuck in a mini-slump, going 2-for-13 (.154) over his last four games. Still, it's been an MVP-type campaign from the 25-year-old outfielder. Acuna's now 31-for-37 on stolen base attempts while slashing .327/.403/.558 with 15 homers, 63 runs scored and 46 RBI. He's on-pace to post the first 40-40 season since Alfonso Soriano's in 2006.