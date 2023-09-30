Acuna went 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases before being replaced by Kevin Pillar in the third inning of Friday's 10-6 loss to the Nationals.

There were no injury concerns with the 25-year-old superstar; he simply got some extra rest with Atlanta having locked up the top seed in the National League playoffs. The steals were the 71st and 72nd of the season for Acuna, and he's now tied with Otis Nixon's 1991 campaign for the third-most in franchise history and the most in the modern era -- only King Kelly's 84 in 1887, and the original Billy Hamilton's 83 in 1896, rank ahead of him.