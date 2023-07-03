Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The superstar outfielder extended his current hitting streak to 13 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .385/.484/.788 with six homers and nine steals. Acuna has 21 home runs and 39 stolen bases through 83 games, with the latter number already representing a new career high. No player in MLB history has ever recorded a 40 HR-50 SB season, but a healthy Acuna seems intent on making history.