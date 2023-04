Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.

The 25-year-old continues to run wild, and Acuna has eight steals in 10 attempts through 19 games, leaving him one pilfer short of league leaders Cedric Mullins and Nico Hoerner. Acuna's been even hotter at the plate, and over his last 10 contests he's batting .450 (18-for-40) with three doubles, a homer, seven RBI, eight runs and a 6:7 BB:K.