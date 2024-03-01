Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Acuna will have his right knee examined by a doctor, "just to make sure," Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Snitker noted that Acuna is not scheduled for an MRI, adding of the injury that "I don't think it'll be anything." Acuna first felt a little soreness in his knee when he got into a rundown during Thursday's game and he was ultimately scratched from Friday's lineup. However, he was able to take batting practice before the contest and Snitker said the superstar would've played had it been the regular season. This still seems like the club being extra cautious with the reigning National League MVP, but more information on his status will be available after he checked out.