Acuna (calf) won't start Saturday's game against Miami, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Acuna exited Friday's series opener with right calf tightness, and while the team called his removal precautionary, the injury will cost him at least one start. That's not necessarily a sign that the injury is worse than originally feared, however, as Atlanta's 6.5-game lead for the top seed in the National League means they can afford quite a bit of caution down the stretch. Per Paige Leckie of MLB.com, Acuna felt better Saturday morning, but the team doesn't want to take any chances and will not have him available off the bench.