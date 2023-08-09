X-rays on Acuna's left elbow came back negative after he was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh.
Although Acuna was clearly in a lot of pain after getting hit by a 97-mph sinker Tuesday, he has seemingly avoided the worst. It's possible Acuna sits out for at least a game or two in order to recover, but an extended absence likely won't be necessary.
