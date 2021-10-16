site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Terrance Gore: Not on NLCS roster
RotoWire Staff
Gore has been left off Atlanta's roster for the NLCS against the Dodgers.
Gore didn't log any at-bats while serving as outfield depth during the NLDS against Milwaukee. However, he'll be unavailable for the best-of-seven series against the Dodgers.
