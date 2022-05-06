Demeritte (fatigue) is available off the bench Friday against Milwaukee, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Demeritte was scratched Wednesday against the Mets due to fatigue after playing 18 innings in a doubleheader the day before. The fact that he remained on the bench even after Thursday's off day could have implied that he was dealing with a more serious issue, but that's seemingly not the case given that he's available to play at least a minor role.