Demeritte was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets due to fatigue, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Bowman notes that Demeritte was seen walking out of the clubhouse earlier Wednesday with a trainer by his side. However, the outfielder was simply fatigued after playing 18 innings during Tuesday's doubleheader, and he'll be available as a pinch hitter. With Demeritte on the bench for the series finale, Guillermo Heredia will start in his place in right field and bat ninth.