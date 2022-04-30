Demeritte went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Getting the start in right field and hitting leadoff, Demeritte raced around the bases in the third inning after center fielder Adolis Garcia misplayed his scorching line drive, the first inside-the-park homer in Globe Life Field history. Demeritte continues to make a strong case for an everyday role in the Atlanta outfield while Eddie Rosario (eye) is sidelined, if not longer. In six games since his promotion from Triple-A Gwinnett, the 27-year-old is slashing .389/.450/.778 with two home runs.