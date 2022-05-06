Demeritte (fatigue) remains on the bench Friday against the Brewers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Demeritte was a late scratch Wednesday against the Mets due reportedly to fatigue, though the fact that he's still sidelined even after Thursday's scheduled off day suggests that there could be something else going on. Guillermo Heredia will make another start in right field.
More News
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Pops second homer•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Sticks in lineup for third straight•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Blasts first homer of 2022•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Moves up to big club•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Optioned to Gwinnett•