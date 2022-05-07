Demeritte (fatigue) will bat eighth and play left field Saturday against Milwaukee, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Demeritte was scratched Wednesday against the Mets due to fatigue and remained on the bench Friday. He's ready to go again Saturday and will be looking to build on a strong start to the season which has seen him hit .303/.368/.545 through 11 games.
More News
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Available off bench•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Remains out•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Pops second homer•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Sticks in lineup for third straight•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Blasts first homer of 2022•