Atlanta recalled Davidson from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in Milwaukee, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Reliever Tyler Matzek (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Davidson, who will be joining Atlanta for the second time this season. After making the big club out of spring training as the club's fifth starter, Davidson was pummeled for five earned runs over 2.2 innings when he was needed for a long-relief appearance April 11 against the Nationals. He was then optioned to Gwinnett, where he's proceeded to make regular starts while turning in a 4.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 34:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings. The defending champions will hope Davidson can bring some stability to the back end of the rotation, which has been a major trouble spot for Atlanta early in 2022.