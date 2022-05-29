Atlanta optioned Davidson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Though Davidson limited the Marlins to one run over five innings in a losing effort in his third start of the season Saturday, he issued four free passes for the second outing in a row. Overall, Davidson has walked 13 batters and struck out 10 over 15.1 big-league innings this season, so Atlanta will likely want to have him iron out his control problems in the minors before giving him another look. Atlanta hasn't announced an immediate replacement in the rotation for Davidson, with reliever Spencer Strider and Triple-A starters Kyle Muller, Huascar Ynoa, Bryce Elder and Touki Toussaint all representing possible options to take over as the big club's No. 5 starter.
