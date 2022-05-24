Davidson (1-1) took the loss Monday, coughing up five runs on four hits and four walks over 2.2 innings as Atlanta fell 7-3 to the Phillies. He struck out two.

The southpaw needed 76 pitches (45 strikes) to record only eight outs, as Davidson wasn't able to build on a strong outing in his return to the majors last Tuesday. He lines up for another start this weekend in a home series against the Marlins, but another shaky performance will likely force Atlanta to continue its hunt for a reliable fifth starter.