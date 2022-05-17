Davidson will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Davidson will make his first start of the 2022 campaign after making one relief appearance earlier this season for Atlanta. He struggled in that outing, surrendering five runs on five hits and two walks while fanning two over 2.2 innings.
