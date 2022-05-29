Davidson (1-2) took the loss Saturday as Atlanta was downed 4-1 by the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The lefty tossed 47 of 77 pitches for strikes but once again had trouble putting hitters away, issuing four free passes for the second straight start. Davidson has a 4.26 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and brutal 8:11 K:BB through 12.2 innings over three outings since joining the rotation, and he won't keep that assignment much longer if he can't sharpen his control.