Davidson is slated to start Monday's game against the Phillies, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Davidson made his first start of the season Tuesday against the Brewers, and he picked up the win by tossing five scoreless innings. The southpaw will make a second turn through the rotation at home against the Phillies during Monday's series opener.
