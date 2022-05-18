Davidson (1-0) earned the win during Tuesday's 3-0 shutout of Milwaukee, allowing three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Making his first start and second appearance of 2022, Davidson spread the damage relatively evenly across his five innings and was never in any real danger. On the downside, the 26-year-old only tossed 38 of 69 pitches for strikes with seven of the swinging variety and he's now walked five total batters in 7.2 innings. It's unclear if Davidson did enough to earn a second turn in the rotation.